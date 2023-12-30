Photos: Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Off To Kerala For New Year Vacay

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram were spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for New Year celebrations. They got married on November 29 in Manipur.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have become one of the most admired couples in Bollywood since they married on November 29 in a traditional wedding ceremony in Manipur.

As the year comes to a close, it appears that the pair is getting ready to spend their first New Year together, as they were photographed at the airport this morning. While Lin was a breath of fresh air, Randeep exuded sophistication even in simple attire.



Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram have been the buzz of the town ever since they married last month. The pair was photographed at the airport this morning as they prepared to fly off for their first New Year's Eve celebration as a married couple.



Lin, in particular, stole the show with a pastel green shirt, a white crop top and white trousers. She only needed a brown tote bag to complete her airport appearance. Meanwhile, the Sarbjit actor matched his wife's look with a light pastel-coloured shirt and olive green trousers. He completed the appearance with black sunglasses and a brown hat.



While their airport appearances were flawless, what fascinated us the most was Lin taking on some wife responsibilities and was spotted adjusting her husband's hair, and it is safe to say that it is basically every wife ever. The couple also posed for photographers, who addressed Laishram as 'Bhabhi (sister-in-law)'.

Lin was born in Manipur and is an actress, model, and businesswoman. She has quickly carved up a name for herself in the modelling world by walking the runways of various fashion events over the years.

Surprisingly, she represented her state in the Miss North East pageant 2008, finishing first runner-up.