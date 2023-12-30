Year Ender 2023: Bobby Deol To Anil Kapoor; Best Villain Roles

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the year draws to a close, let's delve into this year-end compilation highlighting the standout villainous portrayals in Hindi cinema and web series.

As the year draws to a close, let's delve into this year-end compilation highlighting the standout villainous portrayals in Hindi cinema and web series.

Anil Kapoor portrayed Shailendra Shelly Rungta, a gambler and a formidable businessman.



Bobby Deol embodied the character 'Abrar,' a silent yet ruthless villain notorious for brutal acts. His impactful portrayal left a lasting impression with its intensity and depth.

Emraan Hashmi took on the role of the villain 'Aatish'. In portraying this character, he ventured into something distinct from his usual roles, showing his acting versatility.

In 'Jawaan,' Vijay Sethupathi portrayed a formidable businessman, willing to go to any extent to safeguard his empire.

Harman Baweja made a surprising return, taking on the role Harshavardhan Shroff , a cop and the antagonist,

in "Scoop."



Amit Sadh embraced a mysterious role in "Duranga 2." His character's intricate complexity and concealed motives kept audiences captivated.

Venkatesh's depiction of Naga Naidu, characterized by an unpredictable and talkative personality, enriched the storyline with additional layers.