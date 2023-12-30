Samosas To Kebabs-7 Indian Snacks To Serve At New Year’S Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian snacks can add a delightful touch to a New Year's Eve party! Here are seven tasty-yummy options.

Seekh kebabs or tandoori chicken skewers are flavorful options. Marinated meats, vegetables, or paneer cubes grilled perfectly make great finger foods.

These are popular triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. They're crispy and flavorful, perfect for a party.

Mix puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices for a light, crunchy snack.

A steamed savory cake made from fermented batter derived from rice and chickpea splits, often served with chutneys.

This is a popular Mumbai street food dish consisting of a spicy vegetable mash (bhaji) served with buttered bread rolls (pav).

Try serving a variety of chaats like bhel puri, pani puri, or dahi puri. They're savoury snacks made with crunchy items, chutneys, spices, and often yoghurt.

These are fritters made with assorted vegetables like potatoes, onions, spinach, or cauliflower dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until crispy.