Samosas To Kebabs-7 Indian Snacks To Serve At New Year’S Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian snacks can add a delightful touch to a New Year's Eve party! Here are seven tasty-yummy options.
Indian snacks can add a delightful touch to a New Year's Eve party! Here are seven tasty-yummy options.
Seekh kebabs or tandoori chicken skewers are flavorful options. Marinated meats, vegetables, or paneer cubes grilled perfectly make great finger foods.
These are popular triangular pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat. They're crispy and flavorful, perfect for a party.
Mix puffed rice with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and spices for a light, crunchy snack.
A steamed savory cake made from fermented batter derived from rice and chickpea splits, often served with chutneys.
This is a popular Mumbai street food dish consisting of a spicy vegetable mash (bhaji) served with buttered bread rolls (pav).
Try serving a variety of chaats like bhel puri, pani puri, or dahi puri. They're savoury snacks made with crunchy items, chutneys, spices, and often yoghurt.
These are fritters made with assorted vegetables like potatoes, onions, spinach, or cauliflower dipped in chickpea flour batter and deep-fried until crispy.
MENAFN30122023007385015968ID1107669940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.