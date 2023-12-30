PM Modi Inaugurates Rs 240-Crore Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (December 30) visited Ayodhya and marked the inauguration of Phase I of the revamped Ayodhya railway station, now known as the Ayodhya Dham junction railway station. During this visit, he also launched the new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains while dedicating several other railway projects to the nation. The Prime Minister received a warm welcome from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon his arrival in Ayodhya.

This visit coincides with the upcoming grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22, adding significance to the developments. Additionally, PM Modi's itinerary included the inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham airport, scheduled later today.

The day's agenda is further packed as around 1 pm, the Prime Minister participated in a public program. During this event, he inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects collectively valued at over Rs15,000 crore in the state.

The Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, a project that cost over Rs 240 crore, boasts a three-storey modern structure designed to offer a comprehensive set of amenities. The station is furnished with contemporary facilities such as elevators, escalators, food plazas, shops catering to puja essentials, cloakrooms, child care areas, and waiting halls.

This state-of-the-art station prides itself on its 'accessible for all' approach and has been bestowed with an 'IGBC-certified green station building' status.

During his visit, PM Modi inaugurated two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat Express trains from this revamped station. The Amrit Bharat Express falls under the category of superfast passenger trains, featuring the LHB push-pull attribute. Notably, these trains are equipped with non-air-conditioned coaches.

With locomotives at both ends for enhanced acceleration, the Amrit Bharat Express prioritizes passenger comfort. It is fitted with well-designed seating arrangements, improved luggage racks, mobile charging points complete with suitable holders, LED lighting, CCTV surveillance, and a public information system, among other amenities.