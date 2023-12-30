Sanjay Raut Mocks BJP Over Ayodhya Buzz, Says May Declare Lord Ram As Poll Candidate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for politicising the Ayodhya Ram Temple, suggesting humorously that the BJP might announce Lord Ram as their candidate for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Raut's comments emerged just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya, where was slated to unveil several significant projects.

Raut criticized the BJP's approach, highlighting that the Ram Temple's inauguration on January 22 was more of a "BJP event" rather than a national celebration. He expressed reservations about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's involvement in the consecration ceremony, indicating that Thackeray might attend after the conclusion of the BJP's proceedings, questioning the event's purity and national significance.

PM Modi's Ayodhya visit includes inaugurating projects worth Rs 11,000 crore, incorporating a new airport and a revamped railway station, all ahead of the temple's consecration. The airport, designed to reflect the temple's architecture, anticipates increased tourism to the city.

Ayodhya's transformation involved extensive infrastructure development, including widened roads, bridges, and highways, in preparation for an anticipated surge in Hindu pilgrims.

In a statement, PM Modi highlighted the government's commitment to creating international-standard infrastructure, enhancing connectivity, and modernizing civic amenities while preserving the rich heritage of Ayodhya associated with Lord Shri Ram.

