'12Th Fail' To 'Three Of Us': 7 Movies To Watch On New Year's Eve

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the dawn of the new year draws near, explore our carefully curated selection of movies perfect for your New Year's Eve viewing pleasure.

As the dawn of the new year draws near, explore our carefully curated selection of movies perfect for your New Year's Eve viewing pleasure.

Featuring Vikrant Massey, "12th Fail" revolves around the inspiring journey of an aspiring IPS officer. This recently released film is now available on Disney+Hotstar.

If you haven't caught the movie in theaters yet, New Year's Eve presents the perfect opportunity. It has only been a few days since its release.

Recently launched on Netflix, delves into the lives of three best friends as they navigate the challenges of life in their twenties, amidst the addictive allure of social media.

The film is about a woman named Shailja, grappling with dementia, embarks on a nostalgic journey accompanied by her husband and childhood love. Available on Amazon Prime.

It is a family drama film in which young boy faces a dilemma as his parents seek custody from his loving grandparents, triggering a legal battle. Available on Netflix.

Starring Jacky Shroff and Neena Gupta, this film explores the heartwarming friendship between an elderly widower and a vivacious woman. Available on Amazon Prime.

The film portrays the Batra family's transition from their 34-year-old home, unraveling a poignant tale of rediscovering familial bonds. It is on Disney plus Hotstar