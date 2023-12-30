Kanye West Returns To Instagram, Shares Weird Picture

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West has made his return to Instagram, and shared a rather a weird picture on his social media just weeks after an alleged "explosive fight" with his wife Bianca Censori.

The 46-year-old rapper stepped back from social media after he made a series of controversial posts, including one expressing vile anti-Semitic remarks, reports co.

However, he returned to Instagram and posted an apology for his past comments. Now, Kanye has shared a new post that showed him sitting in front of a mirror.

As per co, the picture shared by Kanye shows him wearing a grey jumper and baggy black pants and obscuring his face with his hand. Noticeably absent from the snap was his wife Bianca.

Many fans have raised suspicion in the comments if it's the rapper himself or someone else.

Kanye, legally known as Ye, didn't add a caption to his post. It comes after he's said to have had an "explosive" fight with Bianca as she threatened to leave him unless he put a stop to his controlling behaviour.

The 28-year-old is said to have presented the ultimatum to her husband during the fight, telling Kanye to stop treating her like his "silent mute" or risk losing her for good. The row is believed to have taken place after Bianca and Kanye were reunited in Dubai last month.

Sources claim the argument started when Kanye "exploded" at his wife following an event they attended, where she dressed how she liked and was seen drinking and enjoying herself despite strict rules he's imposed on her. It's believed Kanye dictates when Bianca can speak and what clothes she wears.

