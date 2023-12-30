Pamela Anderson Shows Off Makeup-Free Face In New Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Actress Pamela Anderson, 56, looked sensational as she showed off her makeup-free face in a new video.

The 'Baywatch' legend revealed her age-defying beauty in an all-white ensemble, reports co.

The mother-of-two, who shares Brandon, 28, and Dylan, 25, with her ex-husband, Tommy Lee, looked incredible as she did her laundry at home. Pamela showed off her toned figure in a white summer dress.

As per co, she wrote: "Laundry is my happy place". She then opened up about her self-care routine, with coffee, or a glass of rose wine.

She told fans how she always has music going in the background. She said, "I play music on my record player and just enjoy it. It has to be done - might as well make it fun @thelaundress fabric care makes it a joy too.”

Pamela has been leaving fans astounded by her natural new look. The model and actress went viral when she turned up to Paris Fashion Week without make-up on - but said ageing doesn't bother her. Pamela said she doesn't wear make-up at home so she thought why not do the same for Paris Fashion Week.

She didn't think anyone would be bothered about her pared-down look, but the Internet went wild for it. The star, who's currently appearing in season two of her home renovation show 'Pamela's Garden of Eden', which is on Hulu, has had a recent resurgence because of her memoir, 'Love, Pamela' and the associated docuseries, 'Pamela: A Love Story'.

