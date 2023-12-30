UFANDAO Launches New Languages On Its Decentralized Fundraising Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UFANDAO now supports German, English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese. This expansion aims to make dreams accessible globally.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, December 30, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- UFANDAO, the pioneering decentralized and mutual fundraising platform, proudly announces the expansion of its platform to include new languages. The latest update introduces German, English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese, reflecting UFANDAO's commitment to making dreams accessible to a global audience."Dreams should be international, therefore we added more languages, so now anybody can dream in English, German, Spanish, French, and even Portuguese. We don't stop here and aim at covering most spoken languages in the world," says Oleg Rodionov, CEO at UFANDAO.As of December 29, UFANDAO users can experience the platform in their preferred language, fostering a truly inclusive environment. CEO Oleg Rodionov believes that the addition of these languages will attract a broader audience, making interaction with the platform more accessible.UFANDAO has removed language barriers by introducing built-in translation for all dream campaigns on the website earlier this year. This feature, combined with the new platform languages, enhances communication between users across diverse linguistic backgrounds.UFANDAO's commitment to accessibility extends beyond language support. The platform offers 24/7 support, making fundraising available and accessible day and night worldwide, supporting dreams ranging from travel and education to emergencies.Key Features of UFANDAO's Fundraising Platform:Full Decentralization: UFANDAO does not collect funds or charge any commission, ensuring secure and risk-free fundraising through a symbolic subscription.Peer-to-Peer Transactions: Donations are safely transferred directly between users without any intermediaries, ensuring seamless transactions.Reward Program: UFANDAO encourages building a global and rewarding-based community of like-minded individuals.Gamification of Fundraising: Members can create dreams, share them with friends, earn statuses to boost fundraising efforts, and gain visibility for their dreams.Boundless Opportunities: Anyone can fundraise for anything. Users can create multiple dream campaigns and receive donations of up to 5,000 EUR per dream from friends and global supporters.UFANDAO stands as an empowering platform that enables individuals to realize dreams, support causes, and engage with a vibrant global community.About UFANDAO:UFANDAO is a fundraising platform that's rewriting the rulebook with a wink and a smile. It's all about creating a supportive community that makes dreams come true. With UFANDAO, fundraising isn't just about money; it's about laughter, adventure, and making a real difference in the world. Join UFANDAO today and be a part of the fundraising revolution!

