J&K: Cop Dies Of Heart Failure, Labourer Falls To Death In South Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 30 (IANS) A head constable of J&K police died of heart failure and a migrant labourer died after falling from a rented house on Saturday in J&K.

Police sources said that head constable, Muhammad Jabbar Dar of Kokernag area in Anantnag district was found lying unconscious in his home Saturday morning.

“He was taken to the hospital where doctors said that he had died en route. He is suspected to have died of cardiac arrest," they said, adding that“He was posted in district court in Anantnag town."

Ina separate incident,“A migrant labourer of Uttar Pradesh died after he fell down from a rented house in Gagran village of Shopian district,” sources said.

--IANS

