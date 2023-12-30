Passenger Discovers Live Worm In Sandwich On Indigo Flight

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) A woman took to social media to share her distressing experience on an IndiGo flight, slamming the low-cost airline for its alleged decline in food quality and service standards.

Dietician Khushboo Gupta, a resident of Delhi, posted a stomach-churning video on Instagram revealing a live worm she discovered in the veg sandwich she had purchased during her IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai on the morning of December 29.

Expressing her dissatisfaction, Gupta narrated her ordeal on Instagram, questioning the airline's commitment to passenger safety and well-being.

“Despite knowing the quality of sandwiches was not good... the flight attendant continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, elderly, and other passengers... What if anyone catches an infection?" Gupta voiced her concerns.

When Gupta reported the discovery of the worm to the IndiGo flight attendant, she claimed the response was inadequate.

According to Gupta, the flight attendant merely stated, "We will replace it with something else," without addressing the broader issue of food safety on board. The attendant assured Gupta that the matter would be brought to the attention of the concerned department.

Meanwhile, the airline in a statement said that the crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question

“We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasise our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standards of food and beverage service on board,” said the spokesperson.

“Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger,” the spokesperson added.

