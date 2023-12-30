Kusal, Hasaranga Named Sri Lanka's ODI And T20I Captains

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}
Sri Lanka's new cricket selectors have picked Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga as the captains of the men's ODI and T20I teams respectively for the home series against Zimbabwe in January.
The Sri Lanka cricket board said that the Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee had picked the preliminary squads focusing on the Zimbabwe Tour of Sri Lanka.
Sports Minister Harin Fernando had recently appointed a five-member Selection Committee headed by former cricketer Upul Tharanga.
The final team for both the ODI and T20 games will be selected out of the preliminary squads.
ODI squad
1. Kusal Mendis – Captain
2. Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain
3. Pathum Nissanka
4. Avishka Fernando
5. Sadeera Samarawickrama
6. Sahan Arachchige
7. Nuwanidu Fernando
8. Dasun Shanaka
9. Kamindu Mendis
10. Chamika Karunaratne
11. Janith Liyanage
12. Wanindu Hasaranga
13. Maheesh Theekshana
14. Dilshan Madushanka
15. Dushmantha Chameera
16. Dunith Wellalage
17. Pramod Madushan
18. Asitha Fernando
19. Akila Dananjaya
20. Jeffrey Vandersay
21. Chamika Gunasekera
T20 squad
1. Wanindu Hasaranga – Captain
2. Charith Asalanka – Vice Captain
3. Pathum Nissanaka
4. Kusal Mendis
5. Sadeera Samarawickrama
6. Dasun Shanaka
7. Angelo Mathews
8. Dhananjaya de Silva
9. Maheesh Theekshana
10. Kusal Janith Perera
11. Bhanuka Rajapaksa
12. Kamindu Mendis
13. Dunith Wellalage
14. Akila Dananjaya
15. Jeffrey Vandersay
16. Chamika Karunaratne
17. Dushmantha Chameera
18. Dilshan Madushanka
19. Binura Fernando
20. Nuwan Thushara
21. Pramod Madushan
22. Matheesha Pathiran
Sri Lanka will be playing all of their white-ball matches against Zimbabwe from January 6-18 the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
The Sri Lanka T20 team will build up their preparation for the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup, to be held in the West Indies and USA from June 4-30. (Colombo Gazette)
