Young Talents Shine In Turkiye

A spectacular concert has been held in Izmir, Turkiye, within
the "Support to Youth" project. The concert was timed to the 100th
anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Turkish
Republic, Azernews reports.
The event was organised by the Azerbaijan State Academic
Philharmonic Hall and the State Turkish Music Conservatory of Ege
University. Note that the "Youth Support" project participants have
performed at this conservatory for the second year.
Deputy Director of the Philharmonic and coordinator of the
"Youth Support" project, Ayla Karimova-Zakaria, informed the
audience about the project and also conveyed congratulations to the
director of the State Philharmonic, People's Artist, Professor
Murad Adigozalzade.
Soloists and laureates of republican and international
competitions, Jamala Abdinzade (piano), Hamida Adilova (viola),
Aytaj Kara (violin), Leyla Huseynzade (piano), Talib Iskandarli
(baritone), and Kamran Talybly (flute), presented their
performances to the audience.
The program featured works by Azerbaijani, Turkish, and foreign
composers. At the end of the concert, the organisers thanked the
participants and presented them with diplomas.
The project "Gənclərə dəstək" has existed for eight years,
within the framework of which young people visited Germany,
Turkiye, Georgia and other countries.
Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, Youth
Support aims at discovering and supporting young talents in
Azerbaijan.
The music project was initiated by the director of the State
Academic Philharmonic Hall, Murad Adigozalzada, the People's Artist
of Azerbaijan.
Numerous concerts organised within the project have always been
met with great public interest.
The concerts, which are traditionally held several times a
month, feature a wide range of music styles, from classical to
jazz.
Over the past years, the Youth Support Project has participated
in many festivals and competitions, such as the New Way
International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany and the 2020 World
Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.