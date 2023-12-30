Young Talents Shine In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova

A spectacular concert has been held in Izmir, Turkiye, within the "Support to Youth" project. The concert was timed to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Turkish Republic, Azernews reports.

The event was organised by the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall and the State Turkish Music Conservatory of Ege University. Note that the "Youth Support" project participants have performed at this conservatory for the second year.

Deputy Director of the Philharmonic and coordinator of the "Youth Support" project, Ayla Karimova-Zakaria, informed the audience about the project and also conveyed congratulations to the director of the State Philharmonic, People's Artist, Professor Murad Adigozalzade.

Soloists and laureates of republican and international competitions, Jamala Abdinzade (piano), Hamida Adilova (viola), Aytaj Kara (violin), Leyla Huseynzade (piano), Talib Iskandarli (baritone), and Kamran Talybly (flute), presented their performances to the audience.

The program featured works by Azerbaijani, Turkish, and foreign composers. At the end of the concert, the organisers thanked the participants and presented them with diplomas.

The project "Gənclərə dəstək" has existed for eight years, within the framework of which young people visited Germany, Turkiye, Georgia and other countries.

Initiated by the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall, Youth Support aims at discovering and supporting young talents in Azerbaijan.

The music project was initiated by the director of the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Murad Adigozalzada, the People's Artist of Azerbaijan.

Numerous concerts organised within the project have always been met with great public interest.

The concerts, which are traditionally held several times a month, feature a wide range of music styles, from classical to jazz.

Over the past years, the Youth Support Project has participated in many festivals and competitions, such as the New Way International Summer Festival 2019 in Germany and the 2020 World Harmony International Contest of Young Performers.