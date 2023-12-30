Nine People Killed In Russian Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nine people were killed in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on Friday, December 29.

Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"On December 29, in our city, the rashists brutally took the lives of nine innocent civilians," he wrote.

Thirty killed, over 160 injured in Russian massive attack on Ukraine's territory

A day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhia for those killed in yesterday's enemy missile attack.

The enemy fired 12 missiles at the city. One missile hit a residential building, destroying it completely. Earlier reports said that eight people had been killed in the attack.