Nine People Killed In Russian Missile Attack On Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nine people were killed in a Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia on Friday, December 29.
Acting Mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatolii Kurtiev said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
"On December 29, in our city, the rashists brutally took the lives of nine innocent civilians," he wrote. Read also:
Thirty killed, over 160 injured in Russian massive attack on Ukraine's territory
A day of mourning was declared in Zaporizhzhia for those killed in yesterday's enemy missile attack.
The enemy fired 12 missiles at the city. One missile hit a residential building, destroying it completely. Earlier reports said that eight people had been killed in the attack.
MENAFN30122023000193011044ID1107669888
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.