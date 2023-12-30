Air Defense Intercepts Three Shahed Drones In Southern Ukraine Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian air defenses destroyed three Shahed-136/131 attack drones in southern Ukraine on the night of December 29 to 30.
Ukraine's Air Command South said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"On the night of December 30, 2023, the forces and assets of the Air Command South, in cooperation with the air defense of other elements of the Ukrainian Southern Defense Forces, destroyed three enemy Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs, including two in the Kherson region and one in the Mykolaiv region," the post said. Read also:
Ukrinform reported earlier that Ukrainian forces had eliminated 750 Russian invaders in the past 24 hours.
