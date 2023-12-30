Azerbaijani Parliament Approves Another International Document

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Milli Majlis
(Parliament) has approved one more international document, Trend reports.
The bill of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Approval of the
Additional Protocol to the Council of Europe Convention on the
Prevention of Terrorism" was submitted for discussion at today's
session of Milli Majlis.
After discussion, the document was put to vote and adopted.
