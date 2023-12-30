ASB Classic: Caroline Wozniacki To Face Second Seed Elina Svitolina In The First Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Auckland, Dec 30 (IANS) Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki is set to face second seed Elina Svitolina in the first round of the women's ASB Classic match starting from January 1-7, 2024.

Wozniacki, once a dominant force atop women's tennis, returned in August 2023 after a hiatus for family life, earning a wildcard entry with a current ranking of No. 249. Unseeded and facing Svitolina, the Ukrainian herself admitted the draw was tough but expressed excitement about the challenging encounter, revealing a desire to compete against Wozniacki since learning of her comeback.

”It's going to be a tough one but really looking forward to this match,” said Svitolina to ASB Classic.“When I found out that Caroline was coming back I always wanted to play against her. It's going to be an exciting one.”

The draw's drama extended beyond the court, with Svitolina inadvertently selecting the numbered discs for the ceremony, leading to an unexpected pairing against Wozniacki. Despite the awkwardness, Svitolina maintained a philosophical outlook, acknowledging the luck of the draw.

“I didn't realise, I was just doing my job,” said Svitolina.“But then I remembered that those two were just close but that's the luck I have so it's OK.”

Complicating matters further, the winner of this clash of giants could potentially face the returning British sensation, Emma Raducanu, making her comeback after a hiatus since April.

Raducanu, who rose to stardom with her historic US Open win in 2021, expressed eagerness to return to competitive tennis in Auckland.

"Yeah, I feel reborn in a way. I feel fresh, I feel ready, I feel happy, I feel excited. So overall, I'm feeling very positive and lighter. I think that for two years after the US Open, I felt maybe a bit more like weight on my shoulders, but now I feel completely fresh," Raducanu was quoted as saying in a press conference.

"It's nice not to have three casts on you, so you know, just moving around and showering, everything, you really appreciate just like being able to do your own hair, stuff like that. So yeah, I'm just happy to be back playing," she added.

The tournament's director, Nicolas Lamperin, acknowledged the challenge posed by the lopsided draw but emphasized the excitement it promised from the opening day. With a strong bottom quarter featuring Svitolina, Wozniacki, Raducanu, and former French Open semifinalist Amanda Anisimova, Lamperin sought to highlight the positive aspect of the competition.

”I was waiting for the last one (Wozniacki v Svitolina), I knew it was coming,” said Lamperin.“But it is what we have been saying since the beginning, with the players that we have, we will have exciting matches from day one and this is what the tournament is all about. It's not just about the semis and the final – it's a full week of tennis.

