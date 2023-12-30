               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
IND W V AUS W: Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bat First As India Hand Shreyanka Patil ODI Debut


(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Australia Women skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and elected to bat first against India Women in the second ODI at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

India bowling all-rounder Shreyanka Patil makes her ODI debut as he gets her cap from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Smriti Mandhana comes back for India as she replaces Shafali Verma, Shreyanka Patil comes in for Saika Ishaque and Kim Garth replaces Megan Schutt for Australia.

Playing XIs:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown

