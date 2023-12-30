Modi Visits ‘Labharthi’ In Ayodhya

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi (UP), Dec 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his way from Ayodhya Dham railway station to the Maharishi Valmiki airport, made a brief stopover at the house of Dhaniram Manjhi, a Dalit and a beneficiary of a house under the PM Awas Yojana.
The Prime Minister spent a few minutes with the family of the 'labharthi', inquiring about their welfare.
The family was expectedly elated to meet the Prime Minister.
--IANS
amita/uk
MENAFN30122023000231011071ID1107669830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.