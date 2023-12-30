(MENAFN- Kavya Kishor) Meet Dr. Daniel Moses: A Nigerian Immigrant's Inspirational Journey to Success Hailing from Nigeria, specifically Edo state, Dr. Daniel embarked on a quest for a better life in 2004 when he migrated to the United Kingdom after graduating from the University of Benin. His journey was fraught with trials, tribulations, Roller coaster, including a £150,000 business failure in 2015, battles with anxiety and depression, and the brink of bankruptcy. Yet, he persevered through these challenges, both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, over the past two decades.

Dr. Daniel Moses is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. As a Nigerian immigrant, he has faced numerous challenges throughout his life and business ventures, with God helping him discovering his purpose in a foreign land and establishing himself against all odds.



Dr. Moses's journey is marked by an intense drive and an insatiable passion for growth and success. Rising as a star in the UK's property and business industry, he has demonstrated a unique skill set that has allowed him to overcome challenges in diverse industries and personal circumstances. His story is an inspiration for those who aspire to defy the odds and dominate their respective sectors.

Dr. Daniel Moses stands as an established Property Entrepreneur, boasting a personal property portfolio exceeding over £7,000,000 and growing, this also extends to his Wealth Circle Community with over £4,000,000. Dr Daniel Moses is a Property Consultant, Wealth Strategist, Author of Multiple Best-Selling Books, Keynote Speaker, Podcaster, Forbes Business Council Member, Business Mentor, Teacher, Trainer, and Coach, With a doctorate in Philosophy, Christian Leadership, and Business, he has honed his expertise in property acquisition, management, and investment, wealth creation, success thinking, mindset development, and sales.



Additionally, he is the founder of the distinguished Wealth Circle Club100 (WCC100),Dr. Daniel Moses's success is not merely measured in monetary terms but is a reflection of his commitment to uplifting others through mentorship, education, Wealth through property and empowerment. His journey is a beacon of hope for those navigating their own paths, and his achievements have positioned him as a prominent figure in the realm of business and wealth creation.



A devoted husband and father, Dr. Daniel's strong commitment to family values and his unwavering faith in God inspire him to teach others how to build generational wealth through property. He has mentored over 1,000 clients, helping them achieve their dreams and create lasting legacies.



Within the Property Wealth Corporation Ltd umbrella, Dr. Daniel has established several ventures, each designed to empower individuals within its structure:

Property Wealth Education: This platform has assisted hundreds of individuals in getting onto the property ladder and building property portfolios using creative strategies.



This property management brand provides co-living experiences within modern and luxury accommodations, catering to professionals seeking quality living spaces.

Property Wealth Capital: The legacy investment arm of the Property Wealth ecosystem has successfully created a portfolio value of over £7 million, with plans to reach £100 million in 2033.



Additional companies within the PWC corporate structure, such as Property Wealth Associates Ltd, Property Wealth Invest Limited, and Property Wealth Development Limited, have been established to create joint venture partnerships and further expand Dr. Daniel's impactful reach.



