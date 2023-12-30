Cardi B, Offset Seem To Spend Time Together In New York City Amid Split Drama

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 30 (IANS) Rappers Cardi B and Offset are very much a part of each other's lives. Although the 'WAP' rapper, 31, confirmed that she and the 'Need It' musician, 32, had split earlier this month, they were spotted spending time together in New York City.

An Instagram Story by a user features them posing with both Cardi and Offset individually during the same outing, reports People magazine.

“Luckyyyme”, the fan captioned the post, which tagged each artiste.

At the start of December, Cardi confirmed that she's been“single for a minute now,” during an Instagram Live video. She didn't acknowledge when she and Offset officially parted ways, only that she was no longer in a relationship.

"I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings (sic)," she said.

As per People, a week earlier, Offset and Cardi had unfollowed each other on Instagram, something eagle-eyed fans noticed without prompting. On Wednesday, Cardi appeared to once again maintain that she and Offset were broken up when a social media user claimed they were romantically involved again and spending Christmas together.

The hip-hop star responded by liking a 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' clip that said "You just made that up". Cardi and Offset got married in 2017, and have since welcomed two kids, daughter Kulture Kiari, 5, and son Wave Set, 2. However, the pair have had an on-and-off relationship over the years.

