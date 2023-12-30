Al Qadi And Al Marri Seal Victories

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Popular rider Hamad Nasser Al Qadi stormed to victory in the Medium Tour, while Mohammed Dhafi Al Marri secured the Small Tour honours in the eighth leg of the Longines Hathab Qatar Equestrian Tour, yesterday.

At the Qatar Equerstrian Federation's Outdoor Arena, Al Qadi and his 11-year-old mare, Happy Tina, topped the time sheets ahead of Faleh Suwead Al Ajami and Steyburn who finished second.

Happy Tina clocked an impressive time of 38.92 secs in the second phase of the Medium Tour round, while Al Qadi's closest rival Al Ajami spent two seconds more. With Saeed Hamad Jumaa in the saddle, Ambre De Beaufour was third fastest, clocking a time of 44.96 secs. Despite finishing third, the 24-year-old Jumaa managed to extend his Medium Tour Championship lead.

Medium Tour podium winners (from left) Faleh Suwead Al Ajami, Hamad Nasser Al Qadi and Saeed Hamad Jumaa pose for a photograph with Longines Hathab Deputy Director Faisal Al Kahla.

The Medium Tour team event was won by Team Exxonmobil which included three renowned riders, Faleh Suwead Al Ajami (Steyburn), Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani (Ierland Vdl) and Salmeen Sultan Al Suwaidi (Fiori LS). Al Salam Store (Happy Tina/Hamad Nasser Al Qadi, Ambre De Beaufour/Saeed Hamad Jumaa, Nebrasco/ Mohammed Abdulla Juma) came second while Team Alfardan (Quel Homme/Nasser Al Ghazali, Dejavu/ Mohammed Saeed Haidan, Lissabon 56/Mohammed Khalifa Albaker) completed the podium.

Earlier, Al Marri and Destiny 297 clocked the fastest time to win the 110/115cm event. Destiny 297 completed the round in 45.93 secs to emerge on top of the impressive line-up of 73 entries. Ghanim Nasser Al Qadi (Bonne Chance) finished second, clocking 46.49 secs, while Mohammed Nasser Al Qadi (Galwaybay Merbreaker) came third after completing the same task in 46.55 secs.

Abdulaziz bin Jassim Al Thani (Kashmir) and Mohammed Abdulla Al Marri (Whistler) won the two Future Riders events.

Longines Hathab Deputy Director Faisal Al Kahla and Qatar Equestrian Federation Board of Directors member Ahmed Jaber Al Mulla crowned the winners.