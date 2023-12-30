Major World Events For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT --



March 5: Russian forces killed 540 Ukrainian soldiers.

March 6: Pakistani authorities affirmed that nine policeman were killed and 13 wounded in a bomb explosion in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

March 7: The US confirmed that two Americans citizens were found dead and two other survived, after being kidnapped in Mexico.

March 7: Russian forces took control over several towns in Donetsk region.

March 9: A suicide blast that took place in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province killed the governor of Balkh along with two civilians.

March 9: South Korea said that North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile into the Yellow Sea.

March 9: Ukrainian Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant lost all off-site power due to missile strikes.

March 10: Eight people have been killed and several others injured in a shooting at a Jehovah's Witness meeting hall in the north German city of Hamburg.

March 11: One person was killed and five others injured in a blast in Afghanistan's northern Balkh province.

March 13: The US, UK and Australia announced a trilateral decision that Australia would acquire conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines.

March 14: Russia said that a US drone violated Russian military operations zone over the Crimean Peninsula and crashed into the Black Sea.

March 14: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan), a day after South Korea and the US kicked off a large-scale military exercise.

March 16: The French government had bypassed the National Assembly (lower house) vote on the bill amending the retirement age in the country.

March 16: The Justice and Development political party nominated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the presidential elections.

March 16: The French senate ratified the highly controversial bill amending the age of retirement from 62 to 64.

March 18: Pakistan confirmed three "terrorists" killed during an operation carried out by security forces in the southwestern Balochistan province.

March 20: The Indian government registered its strong protest in a meeting with the US Charge d'Affaires in New Delhi after property of the Consulate General of India was vandalized in the US.

March 20: UK announced additional aid to the International Criminal Court to support its investigation into the alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

March 20: The US announced USD 350 million in new military aid to Kiev to defend itself against Russia, whose military operation in Ukraine entered its second year.

March 21: The European Commission paid a second installment of 1.5 billion Euros (USD 1.6 billion) financial assistance to Ukraine.

March 24: The EU and US conducted a first ever joint naval exercise in Indo-Pacific, under the framework of the EU and US patrolling and exercising high seas freedom of navigation.

March 24: The US imposed sanctions on two people and six entities linked to the military regime's atrocities Myanmar.

March 24: A group of radical activists in Denmark burned a copy of the Quran and the Turkish Flag outside the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

March 25: Russia announced that Moscow will deploy "tactical nuclear weapons" in Belarus.

March 26: Russian forces shot down 404 warplanes and 225 Ukrainian helicopters since the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

March 27: Tأ1⁄4rkiye summoned French Ambassador in Ankara Herve Magro to strongly condemn the hosting of YPG terrorists in the French Senate.

March 27: UK announced further sanctions against prominent arms dealer and aviation fuel suppliers in Myanmar, Sanctions to target enablers of air force bombing campaign against civilian population.

March 27: Six people dead while several others received injuries in a suicide blast near the Foreign Ministry in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

March 27: North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of Japan), protesting South Korea's and the US amphibious landing exercise in waters near the Korean peninsula.

March 29: The UK and Sweden signed a letter of intent for a new agreement to provide the British military with 14 Archer self-propelled artillery systems manufactured in Sweden.

March 30: Russia arrested an American journalist with charges of espionage and gathering confidential military information about Russian military-industrial complex.

March 30: Pakistan affirmed that four policemen were killed in a blast and six others injured in another attack.

April 1: Pakistan announces the killing of four soldiers in a terrorist attack in the southwestern province of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Iran border.

April 2: The United States called on Russia to immediately release American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on charges of attempting to gather classified information.

April 2: one person was killed and 15 others were injured in cafe explosion at Saint Petersburg, northern Russia.

April 3: India announces the killing of at least five Maoist rebels in a clash with security forces in Chatra district of Jharkhand state, north India.

April 4: India announces that six people were killed and 11 others injured in an avalanche that struck Nathula Pass district in the northeastern state of Sikkim.

April 5: Europol shuts Genesis website in a global security operation aimed at selling stolen accounts from users of the sites around the world.

April 5: Turkey announced the closure of its airspace to planes coming to and from Sulaymaniyah International Airport in northern Iraq, following the increase of PKK terrorist organization activities and sneaking towards that airport.

April 5: The governments of several German states announce that their public facilities were exposed to electronic attacks, led to shutdown these facilities websites.

April 6: Three Russian security men were killed in clashes with gunmen in the Republic of Ingushetia, in the Russian North Caucasus.

April 6: Azerbaijan expels four Iranian diplomats, accusing them of engaging in activity incompatible with their diplomatic status.

April 6: India and Japan agree in New Delhi to enhance joint defense cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to a shared vision for the Indian and Pacific oceans.

April 7: China imposes sanctions on the Hudson Institute, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, and US officials in response to US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen meeting.

April 7: Japan extended its sanctions against North Korea for two years, with the aim of continuing pressure on Pyongyang to resolve outstanding issues between the two sides.

April 8: Germany announces expulsion of its ambassador Jan Christian Gordon Kricke, from capital N'Djamena, by Chadian government.

April 9: Pakistan announces the killing of a soldier and two gunmen in security operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan.

April 9: Russia announces that its forces have shot down 406 Ukrainian warplanes and 228 helicopters since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

April 10: Air military drills between Indian and US air forces, escalates of tension with China.

April 10: Turkey launched the TCG Anadolu, which is described the world's first ship that carries armed drones.

April 10: The Chinese army announces the conclusion of its naval and air military drills near Taiwan.

April 10: Four people were killed and 15 others injured when an explosive device exploded as a police vehicle was passing by in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

April 10: India and Vietnam agree in New Delhi to strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership, security and defense cooperation in a way that contributes to the maintenance of peace, prosperity and stability in two countries and Indo-Pacific regions.

