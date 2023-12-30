Uber Celebrates A Decade Of Transforming Mobility In India With Commemorative Postage Stamp

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 28 December 2023: As Uber completes ten years of operations in India, the company released a special commemorative \'My Stamp\' issued by the Department of Post to celebrate the important milestone in its journey. Starting its India voyage by offering sedan and SUV rides, Uber has come a long way introducing new mobility options including two wheelers, three wheelers and even buses as various multimodal means within the Uber app. The commemorative stamp launch with India Post to mark ten years of Uber in India highlights the achievements in transforming urban mobility, expanding economic opportunities, and shaping the growth story of India over the last decade.



Spanning 125+ Indian cities with cars, autos, bikes as well as buses â€“ Uber has focused on developing solutions to address the country\'s evolving mobility needs. 10 years and over 300 crore trips later, Uber has become #IndiaKiRide - connecting people and becoming India\'s preferred mobility app for drivers and riders alike.



Uber has empowered over 800,000 driver-partners to earn a sustainable income, and have helped them earn over â‚150,000 crore in driver earnings over the last 10 years, boosting financial independence and creating economic opportunities for tens of thousands of Indians.



\"We\'re proud of how over the course of the last decade, Uber has become an intrinsic part of daily lives of millions of commuters and a platform for economic opportunity for lakhs of drivers across India. Uber has played a pivotal role in providing earning opportunities to tens of thousands of Indians, contributing significantly to economic empowerment. This commemorative stamp is a celebration of Uber\'s contribution in shaping mobility and socio-economic growth in India. We will continue to relentlessly innovate to transform mobility for the masses in the decades ahead\" said Prabhjeet Singh, President Uber India and South Asia



As Uber continues to build innovations tailored to Indian customers, it remains committed to shaping India\'s growth story as a preferred platform for mobility and earnings. The release of \'My Stamp\' recognizes Uber\'s contribution to democratizing mobility access, elevating safety standards and providing sustainable earning opportunities. The special stamp marks Uber\'s progress over the past decade while underscoring its commitment to keep India moving forward responsibly.



About Uber:



We rode into India in 2013 with a simple promise: press a button, get a ride. 10 years and over 3 billion trips later, we continue to build products to help people get where they need to be. Today, Uber is available across 125 cities in India and has become #IndiaKiRide where people can go where they have to on Moto, Auto, Cars and even Buses - designed for their various intracity and intercity travel needs. With just a swipe on the app we make mobility seamless for millions and have helped over 800,000 Indians earn a sustainable income by getting in the driver\'s seat. We continue to reimagine the way the world moves for the better in ever expanding ways and as we mark our ten year milestone - we remain committed to keep India Moving Forward.



