Uzbekistan, Türkiye Concord Over Anti-Monopoly Control

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 30. Uzbekistan and Türkiye have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of competition and antimonopoly policy, Trend reports.

The document was signed by the Uzbek Competition Committee and the Turkish Antimonopoly Authority during the 7th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.

During the meeting, the parties discussed furthering cooperation in the field of competition and antimonopoly policy, the application of scientific research in the analysis of commodity and financial markets, and issues of joint analysis in the field of assessing the cross-border impact of economic concentration agreements on competition.

Uzbekistan and Turkey stated earlier this month their intention to raise trade turnover to $5 billion. As of now, nearly 1,800 Turkish-invested companies are operating successfully in Uzbekistan.

The latest data shows that, during the first four months of 2023, the bilateral trade between the two countries reached little over $1 billion.

In 2022, Türkiye's trade turnover with Uzbekistan amounted to $3.2 billion, which is a decrease of 5.4 percent compared to the figure for 2021 ($3.4 billion).