Uzbekistan, Türkiye Concord Over Anti-Monopoly Control

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 30. Uzbekistan
and Türkiye have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field
of competition and antimonopoly policy, Trend reports.
The document was signed by the Uzbek Competition Committee and
the Turkish Antimonopoly Authority during the 7th meeting of the
Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation
between Uzbekistan and Türkiye.
During the meeting, the parties discussed furthering cooperation
in the field of competition and antimonopoly policy, the
application of scientific research in the analysis of commodity and
financial markets, and issues of joint analysis in the field of
assessing the cross-border impact of economic concentration
agreements on competition.
Uzbekistan and Turkey stated earlier this month their intention
to raise trade turnover to $5 billion. As of now, nearly 1,800
Turkish-invested companies are operating successfully in
Uzbekistan.
The latest data shows that, during the first four months of
2023, the bilateral trade between the two countries reached little
over $1 billion.
In 2022, Türkiye's trade turnover with Uzbekistan amounted to
$3.2 billion, which is a decrease of 5.4 percent compared to the
figure for 2021 ($3.4 billion).
