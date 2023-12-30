United States Continues To Stand With People Of Ukraine Department Of State

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States stands for freedom, against tyranny and oppression, and will continue to support the people of Ukraine as they fight against Russian armed aggression.

The relevant statement was made by the U.S. Department of State on the social media platform X , following Russia's massive drone and missile attack on Ukrainian cities, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“America stands for freedom today, tomorrow, and always. America stands against tyranny and against oppression. America stands with the people of Ukraine,” the report states.

In this regard, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken added that the United States strongly condemns Russian horrific strikes across Ukraine.

“As Putin continues his brutal war of aggression, we must support Ukraine in defending itself. Congress needs to act in the new year,” Blinken noted.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, United States President Joseph Biden stated that the Russian dictator had confirmed with the recent strikes that his objectives in Ukraine remained unchanged. Biden emphasized that the Russian aggressor must be stopped , as he poses a threat to the security of the whole of Europe and raises the risk of the United States being pulled into the war.