Five Injured As Russians Attack Kherson Region 108 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 29, 2023, Russian troops attacked the Kherson region 108 times, having fired 536 projectiles.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles (including eight Shahed-type drones), tanks, aircraft, as well as the ZU-23-2 autocannons and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Twenty-four Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements. A humanitarian aid headquarters was hit in the Beryslav district, as well as a critical infrastructure object, a dormitory, and an elevator maintenance company in Kherson.

Following Russian attacks, five people were reported injured.

A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, fifty-six military clashes occurred between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian occupiers on the front.