Three Russian Missile Carriers On Combat Duty In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 a.m., December 30, 2023, eight Russian warships were remaining on combat duty in the Black Sea, including three missile carriers with a total volley of up to 16 Kalibr-type cruise missiles.
The relevant statement was made by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
In addition, one Russian warship was spotted in the Sea of Azov and three in the Mediterranean Sea, including two Kalibr-type missile carriers with up to 16 missiles on board.
A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, another 750 Russian occupiers were eliminated in Ukraine.
