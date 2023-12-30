Major World Events For 2023

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) -- The world witnessed many events in numerous areas in 2023. The following are the main events:



Jan 1: India and Pakistan exchanged the list of nuclear facilities covered under an agreement prohibiting any attack on unclear installations.

Jan 1: One policeman and a militant were killed in an attack on a police check point in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Jan 1: Afghanistan affirmed multiple casualties in an explosion outside Kabul military airport.

Jan 2: 89 Russian soldiers were killed in a missile attack launched by the Ukrainian forces at Russian sites in Donetsk region.

Jan 2: Indian police affirmed four civilians were killed and six others injured in a militant attack in Rajouri district of north Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jan 5: India and France agreed, in New Delhi, on boosting the strategic partnership and military cooperation to ensure peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Jan 5: Afghanistan confirmed eight members of the so-called Islamic State (IS or Daesh) were killed and seven others arrested, in security operations by Taliban forces.

Jan 5: The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) has completed the removal of several vehicles blocking roads in northern Kosovo.

Jan 5: The US and Turkiye take joint action to disrupt the so-called Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (IS or ISIS) financing.

Jan 5: South Korea confirmed that one of five North Korean drones violated its airspace on December 26 and briefly entered a no-fly zone near the presidential office in Seoul.

Jan 5: The US and Germany announced providing Ukrainian with military vehicles and air support.

Jan 6: One Austrian soldier was killed and another wounded in a heavy gunfire at a military barracks, south of the capital city of Vienna.

Jan 6: The US announced over USD 3.75 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and European allies affected by the war in Ukraine.

Jan 8: Russia affirmed killing 600 Ukrainian soldiers, as a response for Ukraine's attack, that left Russian casualties, earlier this year on a Russian barracks in Makiivka in part of the Donetsk region.

Jan 9: Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed the Congressional building, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in the capital Brasilia, demanding the army to intervene to remove President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva from his position, after a week of his return to rule.

Jan 10: The US announced that it will start training Ukrainian soldiers to use the American Patriot systems, that it had decided to give to Ukraine.

Jan 11: 20 people were killed and many others injured when a suicide bomber denoted explosives outside the Afghan foreign ministry in capital city Kabul.

Jan 11: UK and Japan signed a historic defense agreement that allows their military forces to be deployed in both countries.

Jan 11: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as commander of the combined forces group for the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Jan 11: EU and NATO agreed to create a joint taskforce on Resilience of Critical Infrastructure to reinforce their common security.

Jan 12: Russia took over Soledar city located in Donetsk region.

Jan 12: US Secretary of Defense Antony Blinken welcomed the new defense strategy adopted by Japan, as the two countries signed joint defense agreement.

Jan 13: 700 Ukrainian soldiers killed during the Russian forces' operations to control Soledar city in Donetsk region.

Jan 13: 225 Ukrainian soldiers and civilians arrived in Spain for military training.

Jan 14: Three policemen were killed in a militant attack targeting a police station in Peshawar city of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

Jan 14: Turkiye announced the start of a new security operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) group in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

Jan 14: UK announced providing Ukraine with Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to help it in its war against Russia.

Jan 16: Italy's Carabinieri police arrested Matteo Messina Denaro, the country's most wanted mafia boss who had been on the run for 30 years from several life sentences.

Jan 19: EU collected 11 billion euro (USD 11.9 billion) in military support, for Ukraine.

Jan 19: European Parliament adopted a resolution to create a special international tribunal to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership, to be held accountable for the "crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Jan 21: Two Pakistani policemen dead and another injured in a militant attack on a security check post in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Jan 22: Ten people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Jan 22: Turkiye launched a new security operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) group in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

Jan 23: Two students were killed in a shooting at a Des Moines school in Iowa.

Jan 23: EU agreed on a total of 3.6 billion euro in military support for Ukraine.

Jan 24: Turkiye affirmed neutralizing 506 militants during the Operation Claw-Lock, in the Zap region in northern Iraq.

Jan 24: Three people were killed in a shooting at a convenience store in Yakima, Washington.

Jan 24: Seven people were killed in a shooting at two locations Northern California.

Jan 25: One person was killed and others wounded in a stabbing attack on two churches in southern Spain.

Jan 25: The US announced plans to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Jan 25: Two people were killed and five others wounded in a knife attack on a train in northern Germany.

Jan 25: German Government announced providing Ukraine with (Leopard 2) battle tanks.

Jan 26: The US imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities linked to Russian private military company, Wagner Group, labelling it a "transnational criminal organization."

Jan 26: The US Justice Department dismantled and took control over the Hive ransomware group that specializes in cyberattacks, after a year and a half long FBI operation.

Jan 27: Two Chinese fighter jets entered the South Korean air defense identification zone, prompting South Korea's military to put its warplanes on standby.

Jan 27: An armed attack on Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran's capital Tehran left several people dead and injured.

Jan 27: Japan expanded its sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Jan 28: Three people were killed and four others injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, California.

Jan 30: 93 people dead and 200 others injured in a suicide blast at a mosque in Peshawar city of Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Jan 31: The US imposed sanctions on six individuals and three entities connected to Burma's (Myanmar) military regime, two years after they overthrew the democratically elected government of Burma.

Jan 31: France announced providing Ukraine with 12 additional Caeser howitzers.

Feb 1: One person dead and 3 others injured in a shooting at the Metro Potomac Avenue Station in Washington.

Feb. 1: The US imposed "full blocking sanctions" against 22 individuals and entities across multiple countries related to a network supporting Russia's military-industrial complex.

Feb 1: Taiwan detected 34 Chinese military aircraft and nine naval vessels in its vicinity.

Feb 2: The Philippines granted the US four new military bases, amid mounting concerns in South China Sea.

Feb 2: The US imposed additional visa restrictions on "certain current and former Taliban members, members of non-state security groups and other individuals, believed in relation to Taliban's suppression of women in Afghanistan.

