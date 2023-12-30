Foggy Conditions Ease, Severe Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year. There was however no fog in Srinagar or other parts this morning.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.1°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.3°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.4°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.5°C, same as on the previous night and the temperature was 3.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 8.6°C on previous night, and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C, Batote 2.2°C and Bhaderwah 2.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called 'Chillai-Khurd' that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Weatherman has predicted generally cloudy but dry weather in the next few days.

However, he said, there is a possibility of light snow over higher reaches during the evening/night of December 31.

He said from January 1-2, the weather is expected to be dry.” Generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at“isolated” places on January 3-4.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now