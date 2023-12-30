               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Foggy Conditions Ease, Severe Cold Wave Continues In Kashmir


12/30/2023 2:13:54 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Cold wave conditions continued as the minimum temperature settled below freezing point at most places in Kashmir but there was reduction in early morning fog that had affected the Valley for the past several days.

Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 3.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.7°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year. There was however no fog in Srinagar or other parts this morning.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.1°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.3°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.4°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.3°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.5°C, same as on the previous night and the temperature was 3.7°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.7°C against 8.6°C on previous night, and it was above normal by 0.3°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C, Batote 2.2°C and Bhaderwah 2.2°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called 'Chillai-Khurd' that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Weatherman has predicted generally cloudy but dry weather in the next few days.

However, he said, there is a possibility of light snow over higher reaches during the evening/night of December 31.

He said from January 1-2, the weather is expected to be dry.” Generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow is expected at“isolated” places on January 3-4.

