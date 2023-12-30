               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Exit Not Allowed From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station After 9 P.M. On New Year’S Eve: DMRC


12/30/2023 2:00:14 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) To ease overcrowding on New Year's eve, exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m on Sunday, said a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official.

“As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on December 31, EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 p.m. onwards,” said Metro in a statement.

“However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly,” said Anuj Dayal, the DMRC spokesperson.

“Metro services on the rest of the Metro network will continue to remain available as per regular time table,” he said.

--IANS

ssh/uk

MENAFN30122023000231011071ID1107669781

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search