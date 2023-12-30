               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
IDF Claims To Destroy Tunnel Network Used As Hideout By Sinwar


12/30/2023 1:45:22 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 30 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it has demolished a hideout belonging to Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in northern Gaza along with a large tunnel system underneath it.

The IDF said that the hideout was busted on the outskirts of Gaza city by the 14th Reserve Armored Brigade.

Israel has charged Sinwar and Mohammed Deif as the brain behind the October 7 attack.

The IDF has claimed to be closing in on Sinwar for more than ten days now but he is continuing to evade capture.

