South Africa Fast-Bowler Gerald Coetzee Ruled Out Of Second Test Against India

(MENAFN- IANS) Centurion, Dec 30 (IANS) South Africa fast-bowler Gerald Coetzee has been ruled out of the second Test against India starting on January 3 after developing pelvic inflammation during the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement that Coetzee, 23, experienced discomfort in his pelvis, which got progressively worse while bowling on day three of the match. He underwent scans on Friday which revealed the extent of the injury.

It added that head coach Shukri Conrad has opted to release Coetzee from the squad as a precautionary measure, with no replacement named for him in the squad. Apart from Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and Nandre Burger, South Africa have other pace-bowling options in Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder.

Coetzee had figures of 1/74 & 0/28 apart from making 19 with the bat as South Africa thrashed India by an innings and 32 runs inside three days in Centurion to take a 1-0 lead in the two-game series.

South Africa had previously lost skipper Temba Bavuma to left hamstring injury sustained on the opening day of the Centurion Test, with batter Zubayr Hamza named as his replacement for the New Year's Test at Newlands in Cape Town.

In the second Test, the Proteas will be captained by veteran opener Dean Elgar, who made a match-winning 185 in Centurion. The left-handed opener will lead South Africa in what will be his final Test before retiring from international cricket.

South Africa Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

--IANS

nr/