United Cup: Dutch Doubles Propels Netherlands Past Norway, Zhang Powers China Ahead

(MENAFN- IANS) Perth, Dec 30 (IANS) Zhang Zhizhen made history for China on Saturday when he earned his country its first match win at the United Cup. Dutch doubles did the trick for the Netherlands, which battled past Norway 2-1 in the first Sydney tie.

The 27-year-old clawed past Jiri Lehecka 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 to give China a 1-0 lead in its Group E tie against Czech Republic.

Zhang enjoyed a standout 2023 season. He became the first ATP Masters 1000 quarter-finalist from China before he rose to No. 52 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings, the highest position ever held by anyone from the East Asian country. He also beat Casper Ruud at the US Open to become the first Chinese man to defeat a Top 5 opponent.

On the second day of the 2024 season, Zhang continued from where he left off, producing a hard-fought display against Lehecka in the RAC Arena. In a heavy-hitting clash, the World No. 58 stood close to the baseline to dictate, taking large cuts at the ball to triumph after two hours and 20 minutes.

Zheng Qinwen will aim to clinch victory for China when she meets Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in the women's singles. A mixed doubles clash will conclude the Group E tie. Serbia, led by Novak Djokovic, is also in Group E.

After Casper Ruud levelled for his country with a convincing singles win against Tallon Griekspoor, playing captain Wesley Koolhof and Demi Schuurs helped their country bounce back, defeating Ruud and Ulrikke Eikeri 7-6(5), 7-5 to clinch the Group F tie.

Norway had an opportunity to serve for the second set and force a pressure-filled Match Tie-Break. But the Dutch never panicked and after recovering the break they were down, Schuurs crushed a return at net-man Ruud to give her country the critical break.

The next Group F match will be in Monday's day session, when Norway tries to get back on track against Croatia. The Netherlands will play Croatia on Tuesday.

--IANS

hs/