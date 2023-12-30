All Options Will Be Considered, Says Andrew Mcdonald On Choosing Warner’S Replacement In Tests

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Dec 30 (IANS) Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said they are considering all options to decide who will be the replacement for opener David Warner in the Test team. Warner will be retiring from Tests after Australia's third Test against Pakistan at Sydney starting on January 3.

It means that Australia will have a new Test opener for their next Test assignment, which is a home series against the West Indies. Options to take Warner's place include openers Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft and Matt Renshaw.

"All options will be considered. And I said we're not going to make the decision until the deadline which will be the West Indies game. There's a few options. Everyone is well aware of the options. I'm a person that once you know when you're going to make the decision, you make it at that point in time."

"Until then the discussions will be open. We'll put a deadline on that. That'll be the West Indies selection meeting. Cameron Green, as a discussion around who are the best six batters, has definitely been in the conversation," McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Warner had earlier endorsed Harris as his future successor during the Boxing Day Test, but McDonald said that's still up for consideration. "Davey's not a selector. And I remember back to when I think Davey endorsed Matt Renshaw so I think the next one will probably be Cam Bancroft and then Cameron Green and he'll have all bases covered.”

“But...it's great when a fellow player endorses someone else internally. It means that they've probably excluded other players as well, but he was asked his opinion and we're happy with him to express that."

McDonald also confirmed that Warner would apply for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to miss white-ball series against the West Indies to play for Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 tournament in the UAE.

"He'll apply for an NOC. It's something that we work through anytime it's in season. Adam Zampa and Marcus Stoinis went to the UAE last year as well. So every application is different in terms of the circumstances with what cricket they've got coming up, so I'm sure he'll apply."

"It'll be considered. George Bailey and Ben Oliver will work through that and there will be an outcome. I think Matthew Wade was given an NOC to miss a Tasmania game for the IPL as well. I think every case should be considered individually."

--IANS

nr/