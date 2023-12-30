5.9 Magnitude Quake Jolts Sumatra

(MENAFN- IANS) Beijing, Dec 30 (IANS) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 jolted off the west coast of northern Sumatra on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 2.54 degrees north latitude and 93.13 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.
