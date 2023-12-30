(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) --
1961 -- Constituent assembly elections are held with the participation of 10,159 of 11,288 eligible voters, resulting in the election of 20 members from 10 constituencies.
1979 -- Abdullah Al-Roudhan passes away at age of 69. He was a well-known pearl merchant and he also held significant posts at the National Assembly and cabinet.
1990 -- Former Parliament Speaker Khaled Al-Ghunaim passes away at age of 74. He was a respected businessman who won a seat at the very first National Assembly.
1997 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announces that an earthquake measuring 4.1 degrees on the Richter scale shook Al-Ridaifa, 50 kilometers southwest of Kuwait City.
2012 -- Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Mhareb is elected as new Director General of Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) during its general congress held in Tunisia. (end)
mt
MENAFN30122023000071011013ID1107669763
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.