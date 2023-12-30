(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 30 (KUNA) --



1961 -- Constituent assembly elections are held with the participation of 10,159 of 11,288 eligible voters, resulting in the election of 20 members from 10 constituencies.

1979 -- Abdullah Al-Roudhan passes away at age of 69. He was a well-known pearl merchant and he also held significant posts at the National Assembly and cabinet.

1990 -- Former Parliament Speaker Khaled Al-Ghunaim passes away at age of 74. He was a respected businessman who won a seat at the very first National Assembly.

1997 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research announces that an earthquake measuring 4.1 degrees on the Richter scale shook Al-Ridaifa, 50 kilometers southwest of Kuwait City.

2012 -- Kuwaiti Abdullah Al-Mhareb is elected as new Director General of Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) during its general congress held in Tunisia. (end)

