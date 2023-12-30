Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 358,270

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has already lost about 358,270 troops in Ukraine (+750 over the past day).
The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Between February 24, 2022 and December 30, 2023, the enemy's total combat losses included also 5,969 tanks (+16 over the past day), 11,053 armored fighting vehicles (+20), 8,434 artillery systems (+17), 939 multiple launch rocket systems (+1), 621 anti-aircraft warfare systems (+1), 329 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 11,244 motor vehicles and fuel tanks (+28), 23 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 6,554 unmanned aerial vehicles (+15), 1,260 special equipment units (+6). A total of 1,708 enemy cruise missiles (+88) were shot down.
The data are yet to be updated.
A reminder that, on December 29, 2023, Ukraine's Air Force launched strikes on 10 Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters , and three surface-to-air missile systems.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
