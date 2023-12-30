Mastercard Toiling To Enable Cell Number-Based Remittances In Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The global
payment system Mastercard is actively working activating money
transfers via mobile number in Azerbaijan, Mastercard General
Director for Azerbaijan and Türkiye Avsar Gurdal said, Trend reports.
Mastercard is currently collaborating with the International
Bank of Azerbaijan on this issue.
"Masterpass is a service that allows customers to transfer money
to a mobile phone number by reinventing the traditional technique.
For example, you can transfer payments by immediately inputting a
recipient's cell phone number from your smartphone rather than
typing the person's 16-digit bank card code. The money will be
deposited into the recipients' bank accounts using simply their
phone number. This substantially facilitates the mutual comfort
process. We've made it feasible to transfer money using
already-existing information - a mobile phone number. Bank card
information is encrypted in the background, and transactions are
processed via 'Masterpass'. Here, safety comes first," he said.
"In reality, we launched 'Masterpass' to make e-commerce easier
in Azerbaijan. However, this approach will not only be suitable for
e-commerce but also for money transfers. 'Masterpass' will be
utilized not only for money transfers between Azerbaijani banks but
also for sending money to bank accounts in Turkey and other
countries via cellphone number. What advantages may you anticipate?
Domestic and international remittances will be processed in the
same way, making life easier for consumers. We are currently
working on this issue."Gurdal added.
Mastercard is a global technology leader with over 2.3 billion
account holders in 210 countries. Kantar 2023 ranks the company
among the top ten most valuable global brands in the world, with a
market worth of more than $390 billion.
