Iranian Currency Rates For December 30

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 30, Trend reports. According to the Central Bank of Iran's currency exchange rate, 16 currencies increased in price and 21 decreased in price compared to December 28. The CBI states that one dollar equals 42,000 Iranian rials and one euro equals 46,450 rials.

Currency Rial on December 30 Rial on December 28 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,503 53,741 1 Swiss franc CHF 49,951 49,893 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,179 4,169 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,148 4,231 1 Danish krone DKK 6,232 6,260 1 Indian rupee INR 505 505 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,711 136,780 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,940 14,869 100 Japanese yens JPY 29,801 29,565 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,377 5,378 1 Omani rial OMR 109,094 109,096 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,808 31,812 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,616 26,635 1 South African rand ZAR 2,299 2,287 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,421 1,429 1 Russian ruble RUB 468 459 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,210 3,207 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,668 28,742 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,827 31,817 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,270 38,279 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,297 1,298 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,530 31,508 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,807 8,788 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,929 5,885 100 Thai baths THB 122,199 122,455 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,144 9,068 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,365 32,482 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 46,450 46,669 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,224 9,225 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,614 15,591 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,727 2,729 1 Afghan afghani AFN 595 600 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,728 12,727 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,817 75,509 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,838 3,848 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 11,989

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a currency exchange system implemented by the Central Bank of Iran in which the price of one euro is 474,806 rials and the price of one dollar is 429,321 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 431,652 rials, and the price of $1 is 390,301 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000–503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 553,000–556,000 rials.

