Elevate The Security With Magtech's Roboscan

Revolutionizing Security: Magtech Unveils ROBOSCAN, the Ultimate Under Vehicle Surveillance System

Chennai, Last Dec 06 - Magtech, a leader in innovative security solutions, is proud to introduce ROBOSCAN, a cutting-edge under vehicle surveillance system designed to redefine security inspections across diverse industries. Equipped with state-of-the-art features, ROBOSCAN is set to become the gold standard for efficient, comprehensive, and high-quality security checks.

Advanced Imaging Capabilities

ROBOSCAN boasts front-end scanning and top-mounted cameras, providing multi-view reconnaissance capabilities. The top view scanning camera module captures images in stunning 4K resolution, ensuring high-quality photos for meticulous inspections. Additionally, a 2-way HD surveillance camera module captures clear and detailed footage, enhancing the overall surveillance capabilities of the robot.

Versatile Lighting System

The controllable LED fill light feature is a game-changer, offering auto-sensing and auto-switching lightning that adapts to different directions-front, roof, and side of the vehicle. This innovative design ensures optimal visibility in various environments, allowing ROBOSCAN to operate seamlessly in narrow and low spaces.



ROBOSCAN's compact shape and fast traveling speed enable it to navigate through tight spaces with unparalleled freedom. Its efficiency makes it an ideal choice for large areas and low spaces, making it perfect for explosive searches at detonation sites, under vehicle detection, hazardous area detection, and more.

Ideal for Various Security Applications

Magtech's ROBOSCAN is the perfect solution for security inspections at government buildings, courthouses, public security checkpoints, concerts, large-scale conferences, and more. Its comprehensive features and high-quality performance make it a must-have for any industry requiring quick and efficient security checks.

About Magtech

Magtech is a leading provider of cutting-edge security solutions, committed to delivering innovative technologies that redefine safety and protection. With a focus on quality, efficiency, and versatility, Magtech continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of security.

