Community 1St Credit Union Reflects On A Successful 2023

(MENAFN- Market Press Release) December 29, 2023 1:24 pm - Community 1st Credit Union proudly highlights its achievements, growth, and commitment to its members.

Community 1st Credit Union, one of the leading financial institutions helping clients for over two decades, is pleased to present its 2023 Year in Review. Looking back at the past year, the credit union proudly highlights its achievements, growth, and commitment to its members.

Throughout the year, Community 1st Credit Union focused on enhancing member experiences, expanding services, and supporting community initiatives. Notable highlights from the 2023 Year in Review include:

Membership Growth: Community 1st Credit Union experienced significant membership growth, reaching a new milestone of 66,400 members. This highlights the credit union's reputation as a trusted financial partner in the community.

Financial Strength: 2023 was a financially strong year for Community 1st Credit Union, with steady asset growth and robust loan performance. The credit union maintains its sound financial position to serve its members better.

Enhanced Digital Banking Features: Keeping up with the evolving needs of its members, Community 1st Credit Union introduced several innovative features to its digital banking platform. Members can conveniently manage their finances anytime, anywhere, with a user-friendly interface, improved mobile banking capabilities, and enhanced security measures.

Community Engagement: Upholding its commitment to giving back, Community 1st Credit Union actively participated in various community initiatives and programs throughout the year. From supporting local charities to providing grants, the credit union positively impacted the communities it serves.

Forbes' List: Community 1st Credit Union was honored with the prestigious distinction of being the #1 Credit Union in Iowa on Forbes' annual list of America's Best-In-Credit Unions. This accolade serves as a testament to the credit union's unwavering dedication to improving its members' financial success and overall well-being.

"We humbly thank you for being a member of Community 1st," said Greg Hanshaw, CEO of Community 1st Credit Union. "Credit Unions were built on the foundation of 'people-helping-people.' Providing access to affordable financial products and services and striving to meet the needs of underserved communities is what the credit union difference is all about."

Looking ahead to 2024, Community 1st Credit Union aims to build upon its successes and further enhance its offerings. The credit union plans to launch new products and services, expand its branch network, and continue community outreach initiatives.

For more information about Community 1st Credit Union and its services, please visit or contact (866) 360-5370.

###



About Community 1st Credit Union

Community 1st Credit Union is a credit union established in 1936 that offers various services to help people achieve their monetary goals. These include loans, credit card services, and savings and checking accounts. The company focuses on personal and commercial financing, with specialist representatives who can assist their members in achieving their financial goals.