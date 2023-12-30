ACC Cement Nala Bund (CNB) Project Uplifts Agriculture And Livelihoods In Shindola Village

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 28th December 2023: ACC, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has undertaken a significant initiative to address the water scarcity and agricultural challenges faced by farmers in Shindola village, located in the Wani Taluka of Yavatmal district in Maharashtra. The initiative focuses on the construction of a Cement Nala Bund (CNB) to impound surface runoff and raise groundwater levels, thereby enabling farmers in the region to increase their agricultural productivity and income.



Shindola village is known for its predominantly agricultural community. However, the farmers in the village face numerous difficulties due to inadequate water availability and poor soil quality. Currently, the crops grown in the village are cotton and tur dal, with soyabean farming done sporadically in the kharif season. Mr. Santosh Laxman Zade is one such small farmer, who has been impacted by these challenges. With only 5-acres of cultivable land out of his total 9-acres, Santosh faced difficulties due to inadequate water supply and poor soil conditions. The existing bore well on his farm could only support six sprinklers after the months of December and January.



Recognizing the need to support the farmers in Shindola, ACC collaborated with others to undertake a comprehensive baseline survey of the area. ACC subsequently decided to construct a CNB to impound surface runoff and facilitate the percolation of stored water into the sub-strata of the soil.



The construction of the 14-metre CNB, completed in May 2019, has significantly raised the ground water level in the zone of influence of the structure. The CNB has a water storage capacity of up to 6 TCM (60 lakh litres) and effectively holds the water flow, preventing soil erosion. The stored water has been beneficial not only for Santosh, but also for fellow farmers in the area. With increased water availability, he has been able to cultivate additional crops, including gram (chana) and vegetables. This newfound prosperity has allowed Santosh to fulfill his dream of constructing two RCC rooms and shifting his family from a kaccha house to an RCC house.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, \"We take immense pride in being a catalyst for positive change in Shindola. The establishment of Cement Nala Bunds has not only empowered the local farming community but has also significantly improved their quality of life. Our commitment is not only to uplift rural livelihoods but also to promote sustainable agriculture, contributing to the overall prosperity of the region.\"



ACC and Adani Foundation serve as a model for sustainable agriculture and community development. By addressing the water and soil challenges faced by farmers, the company aims to uplift rural livelihoods and contribute to the overall well-being of the community.



About ACC Limited



ACC Limited is a part of Adani Cement and one of India\'s leading producers of cement and ready-mix concrete. It is a member of the Adani Group - the largest and fastest-growing portfolio of diversified sustainable businesses. ACC has 17 cement manufacturing sites, over 83 concrete plants and a nationwide network of channel partners to serve its customers. With a world-class R&D centre, the quality of ACC\'s products and services, as well as its commitment to technological development, make it a preferred brand in building materials. Established in 1936, ACC has been recognised amongst India\'s Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report 2023 and among \'Iconic Brands of India\' by The Economic Times. ACC is counted among the country\'s \'Most Sustainable Companies\' and is recognised for its best practices in environment management and corporate citizenship. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, ACC is the first Indian Cement Company to sign the Net Zero Pledge with Science Based Targets. .



About the Adani Foundation



The Adani Foundation, the community support and engagement arm of the Adani Group, is dedicated to making strategic social investments to achieve sustainable outcomes throughout India. Since 1996, the Foundation has focused on core areas including education, health, sustainable livelihood, skill development and community infrastructure. With its strategies based on national priorities and global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Foundation is known for its innovative approach and focus on sustainability, which contributes to the well-being and wealth of communities surrounding the Adani Group\'s businesses and beyond. At present, it operates in 5,675 villages across 19 states, impacting the lives of 7.6 million people.

