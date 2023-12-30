QU Health Students Introduced To Interprofessional Education

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: An Interprofessional Education (IPE) introductory event was held at Qatar University (QU) through a dynamic session themed“Introducing IPE: Roles and Responsibilities,” for the first-year students at QU Health.

This transformative initiative engaged 329 diverse health professions students, setting the stage for collaborative excellence from the outset of their academic journey.

Facilitated by 35 experts, the intensive 2-hour session aimed to immerse students in the core principles of IPE. Emphasizing teamwork, effective communication, and decision-making, the activity transcended mere role recognition. It underscored the equal importance of each team member's role while fostering synergies among health professions and nurturing culturally sensitive communication.



The session commenced with an inspiring video by lead facilitator Prof. Sawsan Al Mukdad, the main supervisor and QU's Interprofessional Education Clinical Specialist. An engaging icebreaker game paved the way for a vibrant exploration of collaborative healthcare practices.

Prof. Sawsan Al-Mukdad highlighted,“This initiative reaffirms the fundamental role in providing optimal patient care. During this event, students demonstrated acquiring practical knowledge of their roles and professional domains while showing mutual respect for peers from different healthcare disciplines. Witnessing this event, I felt a wonderful sense of efficacy, enabling healthcare professionals to integrate their diverse experiences. The healthcare and medical sciences sector at QU is committed to enhancing an effective collaborative environment for future healthcare practitioners we aim to nurture.”

On the other hand, Mohamed Haitham Elsayed, a third-year College of Pharmacy student and facilitator at QU, expressed gratitude for this enriching experience.

“I'm delighted to have been one of the supervisors at the first IPE event this year. I would like to express my gratitude for this unique supervisory experience in facilitating discussions among health specialization students. It was a successful experience rich in acquiring new knowledge.

“Students effectively communicated and shared their general ideas about the essence of IPE and how our contributions can impact it positively. Without exception, all students actively and effectively participated in clarifying roles, understanding the significance of each healthcare system member in achieving optimal patient care.”

Reflecting on the session, Nishat Bharde, a second-year College of Dental Medicine student at QU, emphasized,“IPE is a continuous and transformative pursuit wherever knowledge converges, collaboration thrives, and healthcare services evolve. Together, hand in hand, we can work towards a brighter and more integrated future.”

First-year student Safiya El Madhoun from the College of Pharmacy at QU shared,“Attending the IPE session was a distinctive experience and the start of a series of achievements. This experience made me realize the importance of working alongside diverse healthcare professionals in real-life scenarios and how these professionals complement each other. This IPE event has provided us with a sense of unity, and I am incredibly proud to be part of the healthcare community at QU. I'm confident that we will have an excellent learning experience to prepare us to become outstanding healthcare practitioners characterized by a sense of responsibility in the future.”

Notably, QU Health's IPE programme strategically integrates and assesses interprofessional practices across health programmes. Students are incentivized to engage in diverse IPE activities. Completion of a minimum of four activities, accompanied by a reflective assignment, leads to the coveted IPE passport program certificate-a symbol of holistic training.

This commitment to IPE not only enriches student learning but also lays the foundation for a future healthcare workforce adept at collaborative excellence.