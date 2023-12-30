Relatively Cold Weather Forecast Almost Countrywide Saturday-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 30 (Petra) - Maximum temperatures on Saturday are around their seasonal average and the weather will be relatively cold and partly cloudy almost nationwide and pleasant in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, the weather on Sunday will substantially remain similar to the day earlier.On Monday, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast and the weather will be cold almost countrywide and fair in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.As for Tuesday, another drop in mercury is expected with cold weather to prevai almost nationwide and pleasant conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Today's temperatures will hit a high of 14 degrees Celsius in Amman and a low of 7C at night, while the Gulf city of Aqaba will see a fair 23C, dropping to 14C during night hours.