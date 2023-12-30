Sandeep Marwah Conferred With Honorary Doctorate By Canadian University

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: In a distinguished ceremony held at the luxurious Hotel Hyatt in New Delhi, Dr. Sandeep Marwah President of Marwah Studios, a stalwart in the field of international relations through art and culture, was bestowed with the prestigious Honorary Doctor of Philosophy - Honoris Causa in International Relations by Cambridge Open & Online University, Canada.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah's outstanding contributions to fostering global understanding and goodwill through the medium of art and culture have earned him international acclaim. Recognized as the only Indian with nine World Records in the realms of media, entertainment, and education, Dr. Marwah stands as a beacon of excellence in these industries.



His extensive efforts have led to the remarkable distinction of being named the Cultural Ambassador of more than seventy countries worldwide. As the Chancellor of AAFT University and President of Marwah Studios, Dr. Marwahï¿1⁄2s influence has reverberated across 156 countries in the realm of film and cultural tourism. Moreover, he has imparted his knowledge and expertise to students from 145 countries, truly embodying the spirit of global education.



The convocation ceremony witnessed the esteemed presence of distinguished dignitaries, including HE Mrs. Lalatiana Accouche ï¿1⁄2 Ambassador of Seychelles, HE Mr. KL Ganju ï¿1⁄2 (H) Council General, Union of Comoros, Mr. Bui Trung Thuong ï¿1⁄2 Head of Trade Office, Embassy of Vietnam in New Delhi, Dr. Gaurav Gupta, founder President of GTTCI, and Dr. Bui Dang Dung ï¿1⁄2 Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Finance and Budget Committee, Vietnam.



Dr. Marwah expressed his gratitude for the honor and emphasized the crucial role of art and culture in building bridges between nations. ï¿1⁄2This recognition is not just a personal honor but a celebration of the power of cultural diplomacy to unite hearts and minds globally,ï¿1⁄2 he remarked.



The Honorary Doctorate serves as a testament to Dr. Sandeep Marwahï¿1⁄2s unwavering commitment to international relations and his relentless pursuit of fostering cross-cultural understanding through the impactful medium of art and culture.



