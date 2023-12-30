ICMEI Extends Warm Wishes To Slovenia On Unity Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th December: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) and the entire art and culture community of India proudly extend heartfelt congratulations to Her Excellency Mateja Vodeb Ghosh Ambassador of Slovenia and the citizens of Republic of Slovenia on the occasion of Independence Day, also known as Unity Day.



In fostering cultural diplomacy between nations, the Indo-Slovenia Film and Cultural Forum was established, dedicated to nurturing and promoting the rich artistic and cultural ties between the people of India and Slovenia. The forum has witnessed remarkable success, striving to foster love, peace, and unity between the two nations.



Slovenia has been an invaluable partner in numerous international events organized by ICMEI, such as the Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Literary Festival, and Global Fashion Week. Their active participation has significantly contributed to the success and global outreach of these events.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of ICMEI, expressed his appreciation for the collaborative efforts and shared, ï¿1⁄2The Indo-Slovenia Film and Cultural Forum has played a pivotal role in bringing our nations closer through the universal language of art. We are grateful for Sloveniaï¿1⁄2s consistent support and participation in our international events, which have further strengthened the cultural bonds between our two countries.ï¿1⁄2



As we celebrate Unity Day, ICMEI looks forward to continued collaboration with Slovenia in fostering goodwill, understanding, and cultural exchange on the global stage. The shared commitment to promoting the arts as a vehicle for cross-cultural dialogue remains a cornerstone of the enduring friendship between India and Slovenia.



