Kazakhstan Railways Names Volume Of Transported Coal

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. The fleet of
Kazakhstan Railways JSC (KTZ, national company) has transported
about 46.2 million tons of coal within Kazakhstan from May 1
through December 21, 2023, Trend reports.
This is 400,000 tons more than the same period last year.
Thus, the majority - 40.1 million tons of coal - were delivered
to the republic's thermal power plants. This figure increased by
910,000 tons compared to the same period of the last heating
season.
At the moment, at 28 out of 29 thermal power plants, fuel
reserves are above normal. The total reserves amounted to 5.4
million tons, which is 31 percent higher than last year.
At the same time, 6.1 million tons of coal were transported for
the population. Municipal coal reserves in Kazakhstan amount to
more than 450,000 tons.
In addition, the coal transportation plan for December of this
year amounted to 848,400 tons of coal, 235,000 tons were loaded in
11 days. The decrease in transportation is due to the lack of
applications from regional coal operators to coal mines due to the
availability of stocks in warehouses.
This process involves more than 20,000 open wagons, which
transport coal for the population and thermal power plants.
