Russians Attack Sumy Region With Mortars, Artillery 20 Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On December 29, 2023, Russian troops opened fire on the Sumy region's border areas and settlements 20 times.

The relevant statement was made by Sumy Regional Military Administration on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The enemy shelling affected eight territorial communities. A total of 84 explosions were recorded.

In particular, Russian invaders attacked the Krasnopillia community with mortars and artillery, having caused 11 and 12 explosions respectively.

The Esman and Shalyhyne communities were struck with Russian mortars, having suffered three explosions each.

In the Myropillia community, the enemy dropped six mortar bombs.

The Velyka Pysarivka community was struck with Russian mortars. Twenty-seven explosions were recorded there.

Eight explosions occurred in the Khotin community as the enemy launched mortar strikes.

The Yunakivka community was shelled with a Russian self-propelled howitzer and mortars (two and three explosions respectively).

The enemy also struck the Bilopillia community with artillery, having caused nine explosions.