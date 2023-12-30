Taiwan's Investments In Mainland China Falls By 70 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, Taiwanese businesses placed only slightly more than 10
percent of their foreign investments in mainland China - this is
70% less than it was in 2010, Azernews reports,
citing International Media Outlets.
According to statistics, from January to November 2023, Taiwan's
total foreign direct investment amounted to almost $26bn- an 87
percent increase compared to the same period last year. However,
investments in mainland China at the same time fell by 34 percent
to $2. They accounted for only 12 percent of the island's total
foreign investment.
At the same time, in 2010, for example, investments in mainland
China accounted for 84 percent of Taiwan's investments abroad.
In 2022, the island's businessmen sent 34 percent of their
foreign investments there.
Against this background, the newspaper notes, there is a
noticeable increase in Taiwanese investments in the United States.
From January to November of this year, they increased 9 times
compared to the previous year, reaching $9. Investments in
Germany in the same period increased 25 times to $3, exceeding
the amount of capital investments in mainland China.
