(MENAFN- AzerNews) In 2023, Taiwanese businesses placed only slightly more than 10 percent of their foreign investments in mainland China - this is 70% less than it was in 2010, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

According to statistics, from January to November 2023, Taiwan's total foreign direct investment amounted to almost $26bn- an 87 percent increase compared to the same period last year. However, investments in mainland China at the same time fell by 34 percent to $2. They accounted for only 12 percent of the island's total foreign investment.

At the same time, in 2010, for example, investments in mainland China accounted for 84 percent of Taiwan's investments abroad.

In 2022, the island's businessmen sent 34 percent of their foreign investments there.

Against this background, the newspaper notes, there is a noticeable increase in Taiwanese investments in the United States. From January to November of this year, they increased 9 times compared to the previous year, reaching $9. Investments in Germany in the same period increased 25 times to $3, exceeding the amount of capital investments in mainland China.